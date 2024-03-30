Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 170589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.
Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 in the last quarter.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
