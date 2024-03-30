LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of META traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

