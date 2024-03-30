LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The company has a market capitalization of $380.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.88.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

