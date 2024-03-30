LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

