LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $206,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.