LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

