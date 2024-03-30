Litecoin Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.09 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $35.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,871,559 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
