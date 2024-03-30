Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAD. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $300.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $331.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

