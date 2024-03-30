LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,390,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.