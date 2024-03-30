Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.60.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.73. 2,631,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

