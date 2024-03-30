Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.60.

NYSE LOW opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,315,000 after buying an additional 1,127,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

