Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

LUCD opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 8,334.14% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lucid Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 878,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 101,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $87,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

Featured Stories

