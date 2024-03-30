Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
LUCD opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 8,334.14% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Diagnostics
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.