Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.30

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 64127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

