M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

