MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.3% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.50. 1,187,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 694,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

MAG Silver Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

