Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$8.05. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 7,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.72. The stock has a market cap of C$455.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

