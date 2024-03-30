Maiar DEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43,921.24 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $30.73 million and approximately $43,921.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007518 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,239.80 or 0.99945171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00139417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000729 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,162.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

