Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.66. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

