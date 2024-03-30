Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.66. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
About Major Drilling Group International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Major Drilling Group International
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.