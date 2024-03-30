MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Short Interest Update

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
