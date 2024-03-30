Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Materialise has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $311.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
