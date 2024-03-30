MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 42,260 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

