MBL Wealth LLC Sells 265 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.74. The company has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

