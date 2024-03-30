MBL Wealth LLC Sells 56 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average of $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.