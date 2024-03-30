MBL Wealth LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

