McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.93. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $14,603,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $20,052,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

