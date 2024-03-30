McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

MGRC opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.33.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,376,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,329,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

