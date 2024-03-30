MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Dividend King?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.