MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.