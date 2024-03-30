MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,940.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,817.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,511.96 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,651.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,508.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $7,057,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

