Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $168.61

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and traded as high as $178.15. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $176.81, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.16). Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck KGaA will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

