Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.6% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 13,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

