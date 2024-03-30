Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 316,448 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $199,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

