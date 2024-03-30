Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.69

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.69 and traded as high as C$73.71. Metro shares last traded at C$72.72, with a volume of 312,026 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on MRU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.2641399 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

