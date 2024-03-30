Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP April S. Arnzen Sells 4,890 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

MU stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

