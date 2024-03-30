Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 24,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 33,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Insider Activity at Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 39,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $423,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,136,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,649,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,236.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.