Mizuho Begins Coverage on United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.80. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

