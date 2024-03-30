Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobilicom alerts:

Mobilicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Mobilicom has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobilicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobilicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.