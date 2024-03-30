Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 2.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

