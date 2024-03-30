Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 6.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

