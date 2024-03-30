Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.90

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and traded as high as $182.10. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $182.10, with a volume of 199 shares.
Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $154.30.
Monarch Cement Company Profile
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
