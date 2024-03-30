Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.90

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and traded as high as $182.10. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $182.10, with a volume of 199 shares.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $154.30.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.