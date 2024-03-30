Monero Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $131.92 or 0.00187912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $58.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,201.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $605.52 or 0.00862549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.00146585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00055698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00142838 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,416,970 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.