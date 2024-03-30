Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MNSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on May 28th

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.38. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$11.88.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.