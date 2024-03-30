Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MNSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on May 28th

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.38. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$11.88.
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
