Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

MPWR traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $677.42. The stock had a trading volume of 353,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $688.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

