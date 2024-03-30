Moonriver Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $190.18 million and $12.66 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $21.34 or 0.00030481 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,235,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,912,895 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

