Morgan Stanley Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $85.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

