Morgan Stanley Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $85.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

OKE stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.