Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE MSI opened at $354.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.98. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

