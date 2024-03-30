Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 10,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 36,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.