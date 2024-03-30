Nano (XNO) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $217.28 million and $3.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,195.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.56 or 0.00858406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00145769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00141334 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

