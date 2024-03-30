Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.61

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.61 and traded as high as $71.14. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 3,097 shares trading hands.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 276,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

