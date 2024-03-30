Neste Oyj (NTOIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3261 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 1.2 %

Neste Oyj stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

